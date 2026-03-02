Weekend recap: Wake Forest keeps rolling

No need to play nine innings when you can get the job done in seven.

Wake Forest finished off a four-game weekend sweep of Loyola Marymount and Davidson by winning by 10 runs on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.

The Deacons (11-1) have an 11-game winning streak since losing their season opener. It’s the longest winning streak for the program since Wake Forest won 13 straight to start the 2023 season.

“It was a good weekend for us. Obviously, anytime you can go 4-0 on a weekend, that’s a great weekend,” coach Tom Walter said via news release.

Here are quick recaps of Wake’s wins this weekend:

Wake Forest 15, Loyola Marymount 4 (7 innings)

On Saturday, Chris Levonas faced 20 batters. He retired all 20 — although two reached base.

The sophomore did not allow a hit or walk in his six innings. The only baserunners reached on dropped third strikes — two of his 14 strikeouts. Levonas only needed to throw 74 pitches to get through six innings of no-hit ball.

Wake Forest got three home runs from the middle of its lineup. Dalton Wentz, the No. 3 hitter, hit a solo shot in the first inning. From the 2-hole, Kade Lewis hit a two-run homer in the third. And in the cleanup spot, Matt Conte ended the game with a three-run homer in the seventh.

Batting leadoff in front of that trio, Javar Williams was 2-for-4 with two runs and two RBI. Behind the trio in the 5-hole, Jackson Miller was 3-for-4 with two runs and two RBI.

Four pitchers combined for the seventh inning. Ryan Bosch was charged with allowing one run and Marcelo Harsh gave up the other three runs. Will Ray, making his season debut after an injury cost him most of 2025, recorded the last out of the top of the seventh.

Wake Forest 16, Davidson 6 (7 innings)

On Sunday, the only inning in which Wake Forest didn’t score was the first.

Ryan Preisano’s two-run homer started the scoring in the second. Williams and Lewis went back-to-back with homers to start the third, and JD Stein and Blake Schaaf added RBI later in the third.

Miller had a two-run double later in the game, and the Deacons kept pouring on runs until Nick Rubino drove in a run in the seventh for the 10-run rule to trigger.

Williams, Lewis, Rubino, Wentz, Stein and Schaaf all had multi-hit games. Preisano and Stein drove in three runs each.

Rhys Bowie started on the mound, pitching four innings and allowing one run. He allowed four hits and three walks, with four strikeouts.

Ray pitched an inning this game, retiring all three batters he faced. Evan Jones pitched a 1-2-3 seventh inning, with two strikeouts. Bosch gave up three hits and a run, and Zach Johnston gave up four runs on five hits.