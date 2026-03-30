Weekend recap: Wake Forest wins 2 of 3 from Cal

Wake Forest Deacons won an ACC baseball series over California this weekend.

The Deacons (20-8, 6-6 ACC) were trailing in a game Friday that was postponed, and rallied to win it Saturday. They won the middle game of the series later that day, and dropped the finale to the Golden Bears.

The Deacons’ pitching was the story of the weekend as they limited the Bears’ bats.

Here are quick recaps of each game from this weekend:

Wake Forest 9, Cal 5

On Friday and then Saturday, the Deacons rallied after falling behind 4-0 in the first inning.

Sophomore Matt Conte had a bunt in the eighth inning that led to a five-run frame.

Jackson Miller was 2-for-4 with three RBI. Dalton Wentz had the only other multi-hit game for the Deacons, going 2-for-4 and scoring twice.

The pitching staff held it down late as Evan Jones closed out the win pitching three innings, allowing two hits and zero walks.

Wake Forest 4, Cal 1

Later on Saturday, Chris Levonas had a stellar day on the mound for the Deacons.

He went 6 1/3 innings, allowing five hits and giving up just one run while striking out 10.

The Deacons went up 4-0 in the fifth. Conte drove in a couple of runs in the first, and Kade Lewis hit his fifth home run of the season to extend the Deacons’ lead.

The Bears got on the board in the seventh, but Marcelo Harsch put an end to that quickly.

He picked up his first save of the season, tossing 2 2/3 innings. He ended the game with 5 strikeouts, while not allowing a hit and giving up just one walk.

Cal 5, Wake Forest 3

On Sunday, The Golden Bears avoided the sweep as Gavin Eddy struck out nine Deacons in 6 1/3 innings.

It took until the sixth inning for either team to score, as the Golden Bears found themselves up 1-0 on an RBI single to center field.

Cal then put up four more runs in the seventh, extending their lead as Jett Kenady, Tyler LeRoy and Lawson Olmsted all left the yard in the inning.

The Deacons responded with one run in the bottom of the seventh, then scoring a pair of runs in the eighth, but it wasn’t enough to capture the win.