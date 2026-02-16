Weekend recap: Wake Forest wins last two in Puerto Rico

Wake Forest had a rough start to its season. And here’s a quick reminder that baseball seasons are long.

The Deacons bounced back from a loss in the opener to win their last two games in Puerto Rico, against Washington and Indiana State.

Wake Forest (2-1) gave up one run in those two games. The Deacons went into the season with the promise of a deep pitching staff and through the small sample size of a first weekend, that proved true.

Here are recaps of Wake’s last two games of the weekend:

Wake Forest 5, Washington 0

On Saturday night, five pitchers combined for a four-hitter with 20 strikeouts.

Chris Levonas got things started with nine strikeouts in 3 2/3 innings. The sophomore gave up two hits and three walks.

Zach Johnston finished off the fourth inning and pitched the fifth. He struck out two of the four batters he faced. Rhys Bowie pitched the next three innings. He gave up one hit and two walks, with six punch outs.

Cameron Bagwell struck out two in the ninth, and Evan Jones finished off the game with a strikeout.

Wake’s 20 strikeouts in a game tie for the program’s second-most in a game since 1999.

Offensively, Wake Forest got on the board with a three-run double by Jimmy Keenan in the second inning. That hit gave the Deacons more runs than had in the season opener.

Keenan later scored in that inning on a wild pitch. JD Stein added an insurance run with an RBI double in the sixth inning.

Wake Forest 10, Indiana State 1

On Sunday, Indiana State actually scored first, in the bottom of the first inning.

The lead didn’t last long. Jackson Miller hit a two-run single in the top of the second. Wake Forest had a three-run third, with one run scoring on an error and then Kade Lewis hitting a two-run home run.

Keenan and Miller each had RBI hits in the fifth to push Wake’s lead to 7-1. The Deacons manufactured an insurance run in each of the last three innings.

Wake’s pitching staff only took a small step backward from the 20-strikeout performance of the previous day — the Deacons had 15 against the Sycamores.

Matthew Dallas pitched four innings, allowing Indiana State’s lone run and giving up three hits and a walk. He struck out seven.

Duncan Marsten pitched the next four innings, giving up two hits and recording six strikeouts.

Nate Whysong and Ryan Bosch combined for the ninth inning. Whysong had two strikeouts but issued a walk and a hit batter. Bosch also hit a batter but recorded a strikeout to end the game with the bases loaded.