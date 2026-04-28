Xander Pintelon commits to Wake Forest

Wake Forest has another big man coming from the transfer portal.

Xander Pintelon announced his commitment to the Deacons on Tuesday afternoon.

The 6-11, 220-pounder spent last season at Florida Atlantic. That was his only season of college basketball but the Belgian only has one season of eligibility remaining.

Pintelon started 25 of 33 games for the Owls last season, averaging 18.1 minutes per game. He scored 6.2 points per game and had 3.7 rebounds per game.

He was a 35.2% 3-point shooter, making 37 of 105. Pintelon’s season-high of 20 points came in a five-point loss to UCF, in which he made 4 of 8 3-pointers.

There was a seven-game stretch late in FAU’s season during which Pintelon scored one point. From Jan. 29 to Feb. 22, his only point came against Tulsa in a combined 64 minutes. The last of those games, he only played three minutes.

That stretch was snapped with a 12-point game against Temple.

Pintelon is the sixth addition from the transfer portal for Wake Forest but only the second big. Antonio Dorn, a 7-footer coming from Virginia Tech, was the Deacons’ first addition. In between Dorn and Pintelon, guards Kevair Kennedy (Merrimack), Jamari McDowell (Kansas), Justin Ray (Monmouth) were added, along with wing Vincent Chaudhri (George Washington).

Pintelon and Dorn will combine with the Placide twins, Gavin and Gallagher, in the Deacons’ frontcourt next season.