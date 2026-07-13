ACC hires referee who quit last season as supervisor

The ACC and Gary Patterson apparently patched things up 10 months later.

The conference announced Monday morning that Patterson will succeed Al Riveron as supervisor of football officials. Riveron stepped down last week after serving in that role since 2022.

Patterson spent 23 seasons in the ACC and was lauded by commissioner Jim Phillips as having “earned the trust and respect of coaches and his officiating colleagues.”

But there’s a bit more to the story that goes unaddressed in the ACC’s announcement.

Patterson abruptly quit two weeks into last season.

The longtime official’s final game was Syracuse’s 27-20 overtime win against Connecticut on Sept. 6 of last season. According to an ESPN report, Patterson severed his ties with the league because of the way a replay review was handled.

Patterson joined the ACC in 2002 as a back judge and had been a referee since 2009.

“His extensive experience on the field has been defined by excellence, integrity and leadership, and his deep understanding of the game makes him uniquely qualified to lead ACC Football officiating,” Phillips said via news release. “We are thrilled to welcome Gary into this critical role, and we continue our commitment to excellence in football officiating.”

As supervisor of football officials, Patterson is charged with oversight of all aspects of the ACC’s officiating. That includes recruiting, training, evaluation, scheduling, development and continued education of the league’s officials, per the league’s release.

He’s also expected to continue building the ACC’s partnership with ESPN related to enhanced replay review access.

“I want to sincerely thank Commissioner Phillips for his confidence and the opportunity to lead the ACC’s Football officiating program,” Patterson said via release. “It is truly an honor to serve a conference that has meant so much to me throughout my career.

“I look forward to working with our outstanding officials, coaches and administrators to continue elevating the quality, consistency and integrity of ACC officiating.”