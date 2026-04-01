Blue Devils bash 14 runs in win against Davidson

Duke scored in six of its eight at-bats in a 14-9 win against Davidson on Tuesday at Jack Coombs Field.

The Blue Devils (19-12) put up a five-run second inning and never trailed. But Davidson (12-14) kept things close by putting up four runs in the fourth and scoring in each of the sixth, seventh and eighth innings.

Duke put up a four-run eighth to give itself plenty of insurance.

RJ Hamilton and Jake Lambdin hit two-run home runs in the second inning. Michael DiMartini matched their combined totals with two homers of his own, both solo shots in the third and fifth.

Lambdin added a sacrifice fly in the fourth and his two-run single in the eighth was the first part of Duke’s cushion. Coltin Quagliano singled in another run in the eighth, and DiMartini picked up Duke’s final RBI with a groundout.

The Blue Devils used five pitchers and each of them allowed at least one run. Drew Bryan (1-0) picked up the win, allowing two runs in 2 1/3 innings. Caleb Anderson finished the game, allowing one run in 2 1/3 innings.