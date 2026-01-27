Blue Devils power past Louisville
loading...
Previewing Duke's matchup against Louisville on Monday night, with the Blue Devils looking to keep a few streaks rolling....
Duke bullied Wake Forest on the interior for a 21-point win on Saturday, playing to its strengths and avoiding boredom....
Duke started cold and moved forward quickly, burying Wake Forest on the interior to continue its unbeaten start to ACC play....
Duke gears up for its first game in a week, playing host to Wake Forest for a Saturday afternoon game at Cameron Indoor Stadium....
Jon Scheyer ran through several key topics with Duke after the Blue Devils' two-game sweep of their West Coast trip....
Duke blew past Stanford for a 30-point win, with a 30-point game by Cameron Boozer, to sweep its West Coast trip....
Previewing Duke's game at Stanford on Saturday, with the Blue Devils looking to complete a two-game sweep on the West Coast....
Duke locked down California in the second half to hit 5-0 in the ACC, also getting a big effort from Cameron Boozer after halftime....
Dive into this preview for Duke's matchup against California on Wednesday night, as the Blue Devils look to keep rolling in the ACC....
Breaking down all of the important things Jon Scheyer said about Duke on Monday morning's ACC teleconference....
Duke's defensive issues are becoming concerning and they won't be solved until the Blue Devils get on the same page....
Duke pulled out a seven-point win over SMU on Saturday by making clutch plays down the stretch, going to 4-0 in the ACC....
Duke plays host to SMU on Saturday for a crucial early season ACC matchup. The Blue Devils look to stay atop the league standings....
Duke pulled off a comeback win on the road against Louisville, trailing by nine at halftime and winning by 11 to push its ACC start to 3-0....
Dive into this preview of Duke's matchup against Louisville on Tuesday night, a showdown of top-tier ACC teams....
Duke coach Jon Scheyer makes a point during the Blue Devils' narrow win at Florida State this past weekend....
Duke squeezed past Florida State with a four-point road win on Saturday, going to 2-0 in the ACC and leaving a few questions....
Dive into this preview for Duke's matchup against Florida State on Wednesday, with the Blue Devils on the road for an ACC game....
Duke has an important lesson to learn in regard to expectation vs. reality, and Wednesday's game highlighted that again....
Duke held on for a six-point win against Georgia Tech to open ACC play, making enough clutch plays to stave off GT....
Dive into this preview for Duke's matchup against Georgia Tech on Wednesday, as the Blue Devils look to bounce back from their first loss....
Duke needed to learn a lesson before its game against Texas Tech. No longer unbeaten, maybe the Blue Devils will actually learn it....
Duke dropped a game to Texas Tech after leading by 17 in the second half. It's the Blue Devils' first loss of the season....
Taking note of several important notes about Duke's loss to Texas Tech, including free-throw woes and another sleepy start....
Duke heads into a marquee matchup against Texas Tech on Saturday night having learned an important lesson earlier this week....