Caleb Foster sidelined by fracture in foot

Duke will have to manage without Caleb Foster for “a foreseeable time.”

The junior point guard has a fracture in his foot, coach Jon Scheyer said on Tuesday via Zoom.

“In his mind and our mind, we’ll do everything we can … to give him a shot to come back,” Scheyer said of Foster.

He underwent surgery on Sunday morning.

Foster suffered the injury Saturday night against North Carolina. While trying to pursue a loose ball, he awkwardly planted his right foot and couldn’t continue. It occurred with a little less than five minutes left in the first half of Duke’s 76-61 win.

It’s the same foot that Foster injured at the end of his freshman season. That was a stress fracture in his ankle and it kept him out of Duke’s final nine games.

Duke knows it will be without Foster for this week’s ACC tournament — which starts today, and Thursday night for top-seeded Duke against either Florida State or California.

Foster has played in all 31 games for the Blue Devils this season. The only game he didn’t start was at Virginia Tech on Jan. 31, when he was dealing with an illness (and still played 25 minutes that day).

The 6-5, 205-pounder is fourth on the team with 8.5 points per game. He’s one of two players in the rotation shooting above 40% from 3-point range — he’s at 40.2%, Cameron Boozer is 40.7% — and his 3.6 rebounds per game is fifth on the team. In Duke’s last six games, Foster had 25 assists and two turnovers.

Without Foster, Duke will need freshman Cayden Boozer to essentially do what he did after Foster exited Saturday night’s game.

Boozer played the last 25 minutes against UNC, hitting a key 3-pointer at the start of Duke’s decisive second-half run. He finished with seven points, five rebounds and three assists.

