Cameron Boozer makes NBA draft decision clear

Cameron Boozer never specifically says he’s entering the NBA draft in his latest Instagram post.

He doesn’t need to.

Boozer will forgo his remaining eligibility and enter his name into the draft process.

The Miami native had one of the best freshman seasons ever as a Blue Devil, averaging 22.5 points, 10.2 rebounds, 4.1 assists and shooting 55.6% from the field.

The 6-9 big man can do it all and will be on a lot of NBA team’s radars once the draft process comes around.

Boozer will depart from Duke with many accolades on his resume.

He won the 2026 Wooden award, signifying that he was the best player in the nation, along with the Naismith Trophy, and AP National Player of the Year, making himself the fifth freshman ever to win the award.

Boozer is an elite two-way prospect who can make his presence known on offense and defense. He also flashed a bit of his range, behind the arc during his freshman season shooting a stellar 39.1% from deep.

Following the Blue Devils heartbreaking Elite 8 loss to Connecticut, coach Jon Scheyer had high praise for the player of the year:

“He’s all about winning and not about the numbers…when your best player is like that, it’s contagious,” Scheyer said regarding Boozer’s maturity throughout the season.

The NBA Draft is set for June 23-24 at Barclays Center.