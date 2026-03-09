Cameron Boozer, Maliq Brown, Jon Scheyer win ACC awards

Duke has plenty of hardware from ACC awards to go along with its regular-season title.

Star freshman Cameron Boozer won the league’s player of the year and rookie of the year awards. He was a unanimous pick as a first-team All-ACC player. The 6-9, 250-pounder is a frontrunner for national player of the year awards.

Senior Maliq Brown was named both the ACC’s defensive player of the year and sixth man of the year. He leads Duke and ranks third in the ACC with 60 steals. According to BartTorvik, Brown’s 9.1 defensive box plus-minus is the highest mark in the platform’s history.

Jon Scheyer won ACC coach of the year — Duke’s first ACC coach of the year award since Mike Krzyzewski won for the 1999-2000 season. In his fourth season, Scheyer had to replace a starting lineup’s worth of NBA draft picks from last season and the Blue Devils are entering post-season play with a better record compared to a year ago.

Boozer is the fifth player in league history to win player of the year as a freshman — and each of those players has come from Duke in the past 11 years. Boozer joins Cooper Flagg (2025), Zion Williamson (2019), Marvin Bagley III (2018) and Jahlil Okafor (2015) in that category.

Boozer was joined on All-ACC teams by Isaiah Evans (third-team). Center Patrick Ngongba II was an honorable mention All-ACC selection.

Boozer was a near-unanimous pick to the ACC’s all-rookie team. Brown was the top vote-getter for all-defense team, joined on it by freshman wing Dame Sarr.

Here are the All-ACC teams and awards, as voted on by a select panel of the league’s media and coaches. There were 86 total voters and coaches could not vote for their own players:

All-ACC teams

First-team (name/school/points)

Cameron Boozer, Duke, 425

Caleb Wilson, North Carolina, 410

Ebuka Okorie, Stanford, 356

Malik Reneau, Miami, 344

Thijs De Ridder, Virginia, 302

Second-team

Boopie Miller, SMU, 293

Juke Harris, Wake Forest, 237

Henri Veesaar, North Carolina, 215

Tre Donaldson, Miami, 204

Ryan Conwell, Louisville, 201

Third-team

Isaiah Evans, Duke, 151

Mikel Brown Jr., Louisville, 147

Quadir Copeland, NC State, 98

Robert McCray V, Florida State, 90

Dai Dai Ames, California, 51

Honorable mention

Jaron Pierre Jr., SMU, 45

Donnie Freeman, Syracuse, 36

RJ Godfrey, Clemson, 32

Amani Hansberry, Virginia Tech, 29

Seth Trimble, North Carolina, 27

Patrick Ngongba II, Duke, 26

Justin Pippen, California, 18

Darrion Williams, NC State, 16

Jalen Haralson, Notre Dame, 15

B.J. Edwards, SMU, 15

Note: All-ACC Team points are determined on a 5-3-1 system (five points for first team, three points for second team, one point for third team).

All-Defensive Team

Maliq Brown, Duke, 63 votes

Ugonna Onyenso, Virginia, 58

B.J. Edwards, SMU, 55

Dame Sarr, Duke, 48

Ernest Udeh Jr., Miami, 40

All-Rookie Team

Cameron Boozer, Duke, 84 votes

Caleb Wilson, North Carolina, 84

Ebuka Okorie, Stanford, 82

Mikel Brown Jr., Louisville, 64

Thijs De Ridder, Virginia, 62

ACC awards

Player of the Year

Cameron Boozer, Duke, 84 votes

Ebuka Okorie, Stanford, 1

Thijs De Ridder, Virginia, 1

Defensive Player of the Year

Maliq Brown, Duke, 25 votes

Dame Sarr, Duke, 15

Ugonna Onyenso, Virginia, 13

Cameron Boozer, Duke, 10

B.J. Edwards, SMU, 8

Ernest Udeh Jr., Miami, 4

William Kyle III, Syracuse, 3

Patrick Ngongba II, Duke, 2

Caleb Wilson, North Carolina, 2

Quadir Copeland, Syracuse 2

Johann Grünloh, Virginia, 2

Rookie of the Year

Cameron Boozer, Duke, 82 votes

Ebuka Okorie, Stanford, 3

Caleb Wilson, North Carolina, 1

Sixth Man Of the Year

Maliq Brown, Duke, 38 votes

Jacari White, Virginia, 20

Tru Washington, Miami, 19

Adrian Wooley, Louisville, 5

Jeremy Dent-Smith, Stanford, 2

Nojus Indrusaitis, Pitt, 1

Cayden Boozer, Duke, 1

Most Improved Player

Juke Harris, Wake Forest, 55 votes

Dai Dai Ames, California, 8

Isaiah Evans, Duke, 6

Cole Certa, Notre Dame, 5

Malik Reneau, Miami, 3

B.J. Edwards, SMU, 3

Fred Payne, Boston College, 2

Paul McNeil, Jr., NC State, 1

Ugonna Onyenso, Virginia, 1

Ben Hammond, Virginia Tech, 1

Patrick Ngongba II, Duke, 1

Coach of the Year

Jon Scheyer, Duke, 51 votes

Jai Lucas, Miami, 19

Ryan Odom, Virginia, 9

Luke Loucks, Florida State, 4

Brad Brownell, Clemson, 2

Mark Madsen, California, 1

