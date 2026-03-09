Cameron Boozer, Maliq Brown, Jon Scheyer win ACC awards
Duke has plenty of hardware from ACC awards to go along with its regular-season title.
Star freshman Cameron Boozer won the league’s player of the year and rookie of the year awards. He was a unanimous pick as a first-team All-ACC player. The 6-9, 250-pounder is a frontrunner for national player of the year awards.
Senior Maliq Brown was named both the ACC’s defensive player of the year and sixth man of the year. He leads Duke and ranks third in the ACC with 60 steals. According to BartTorvik, Brown’s 9.1 defensive box plus-minus is the highest mark in the platform’s history.
Jon Scheyer won ACC coach of the year — Duke’s first ACC coach of the year award since Mike Krzyzewski won for the 1999-2000 season. In his fourth season, Scheyer had to replace a starting lineup’s worth of NBA draft picks from last season and the Blue Devils are entering post-season play with a better record compared to a year ago.
Boozer is the fifth player in league history to win player of the year as a freshman — and each of those players has come from Duke in the past 11 years. Boozer joins Cooper Flagg (2025), Zion Williamson (2019), Marvin Bagley III (2018) and Jahlil Okafor (2015) in that category.
Boozer was joined on All-ACC teams by Isaiah Evans (third-team). Center Patrick Ngongba II was an honorable mention All-ACC selection.
Boozer was a near-unanimous pick to the ACC’s all-rookie team. Brown was the top vote-getter for all-defense team, joined on it by freshman wing Dame Sarr.
Here are the All-ACC teams and awards, as voted on by a select panel of the league’s media and coaches. There were 86 total voters and coaches could not vote for their own players:
All-ACC teams
First-team (name/school/points)
Cameron Boozer, Duke, 425
Caleb Wilson, North Carolina, 410
Ebuka Okorie, Stanford, 356
Malik Reneau, Miami, 344
Thijs De Ridder, Virginia, 302
Second-team
Boopie Miller, SMU, 293
Juke Harris, Wake Forest, 237
Henri Veesaar, North Carolina, 215
Tre Donaldson, Miami, 204
Ryan Conwell, Louisville, 201
Third-team
Isaiah Evans, Duke, 151
Mikel Brown Jr., Louisville, 147
Quadir Copeland, NC State, 98
Robert McCray V, Florida State, 90
Dai Dai Ames, California, 51
Honorable mention
Jaron Pierre Jr., SMU, 45
Donnie Freeman, Syracuse, 36
RJ Godfrey, Clemson, 32
Amani Hansberry, Virginia Tech, 29
Seth Trimble, North Carolina, 27
Patrick Ngongba II, Duke, 26
Justin Pippen, California, 18
Darrion Williams, NC State, 16
Jalen Haralson, Notre Dame, 15
B.J. Edwards, SMU, 15
Note: All-ACC Team points are determined on a 5-3-1 system (five points for first team, three points for second team, one point for third team).
All-Defensive Team
Maliq Brown, Duke, 63 votes
Ugonna Onyenso, Virginia, 58
B.J. Edwards, SMU, 55
Dame Sarr, Duke, 48
Ernest Udeh Jr., Miami, 40
All-Rookie Team
Cameron Boozer, Duke, 84 votes
Caleb Wilson, North Carolina, 84
Ebuka Okorie, Stanford, 82
Mikel Brown Jr., Louisville, 64
Thijs De Ridder, Virginia, 62
ACC awards
Player of the Year
Cameron Boozer, Duke, 84 votes
Ebuka Okorie, Stanford, 1
Thijs De Ridder, Virginia, 1
Defensive Player of the Year
Maliq Brown, Duke, 25 votes
Dame Sarr, Duke, 15
Ugonna Onyenso, Virginia, 13
Cameron Boozer, Duke, 10
B.J. Edwards, SMU, 8
Ernest Udeh Jr., Miami, 4
William Kyle III, Syracuse, 3
Patrick Ngongba II, Duke, 2
Caleb Wilson, North Carolina, 2
Quadir Copeland, Syracuse 2
Johann Grünloh, Virginia, 2
Rookie of the Year
Cameron Boozer, Duke, 82 votes
Ebuka Okorie, Stanford, 3
Caleb Wilson, North Carolina, 1
Sixth Man Of the Year
Maliq Brown, Duke, 38 votes
Jacari White, Virginia, 20
Tru Washington, Miami, 19
Adrian Wooley, Louisville, 5
Jeremy Dent-Smith, Stanford, 2
Nojus Indrusaitis, Pitt, 1
Cayden Boozer, Duke, 1
Most Improved Player
Juke Harris, Wake Forest, 55 votes
Dai Dai Ames, California, 8
Isaiah Evans, Duke, 6
Cole Certa, Notre Dame, 5
Malik Reneau, Miami, 3
B.J. Edwards, SMU, 3
Fred Payne, Boston College, 2
Paul McNeil, Jr., NC State, 1
Ugonna Onyenso, Virginia, 1
Ben Hammond, Virginia Tech, 1
Patrick Ngongba II, Duke, 1
Coach of the Year
Jon Scheyer, Duke, 51 votes
Jai Lucas, Miami, 19
Ryan Odom, Virginia, 9
Luke Loucks, Florida State, 4
Brad Brownell, Clemson, 2
Mark Madsen, California, 1
Did you enjoy this story? If so, subscribe to Devils Illustrated to read *every* in-depth, objective, substantive story. Click here, subscribe, and stop missing out!