Cameron Boozer picked 3rd by Memphis

As expected, Duke didn’t have to wait long in Tuesday night’s draft to send its next player to the NBA.

Cameron Boozer was drafted third overall by the Memphis Grizzlies.

It’s the sixth straight season Duke has had a first-round pick, and the 15th year of the last 16 that a Blue Devil has been drafted in the first round.

Boozer was the consensus national player of the year — Duke’s seventh such player to sweep the awards, and only the second freshman to do so.

The 6-9, 250-pounder started all 38 games of Duke’s season. He averaged 22.5 points and 10.2 rebounds, while shooting 39.1% from 3-point range and 55.6% from the field.

In advanced stats, Boozer had an effective field goal percentage of 60.7% (KenPom). He was top 100 in the country in that stat, along with true shooting percentage, offensive rating, usage rate, defensive rebound percentage and fouls drawn per 40 minutes.

This story will be updated as other Blue Devils are drafted.