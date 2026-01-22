Cooper Barkate enters transfer portal
loading...
Duke quarterback Darian Mensah is leaving the Blue Devils after one season, and about a month after posting on social media that he'd return....
Duke freshman safety Ma'khi Jones is leaving the program and entering the transfer portal, marking a significant loss for the Blue Devils....
Duke is losing a dynamic slot receiver. Que'Sean Brown will transfer away from the Blue Devils after a strong redshirt sophomore season....
Duke's third transfer portal commitment is from tight end Nate Kurisky, who spent the past four seasons at Louisville....
Duke's second transfer portal commitment is from Montana cornerback Kyon Loud, further bolstering Duke's secondary....
Duke has added Rodney Freeman II to its coaching staff, replacing Chris Foster after he left for the same position at Florida....
Duke safety Terry Moore will transfer from the Blue Devils after missing the entire season with a torn ACL suffered last year....
Duke scored a late touchdown and came up with a late interception to beat Arizona State in the Sun Bowl on Wednesday afternoon....
Dive into this preview for Duke's matchup against Arizona State in the Sun Bowl, which will be played Wednesday afternoon....
Diving into some key points and context to go with them from Duke defensive coordinator Jonathan Patke this week....
Diving into the breakdown of Duke's offense this season using Pro Football Focus grades, snap counts and analysis....
Breaking down the key takeaways from Duke offensive coordinator Jonathan Brewer's meeting with media on Monday....
Diving into the final grades for Duke's defense this season, with analysis and context delivered from Pro Football Focus....
Duke quarterback Darian Mensah will be back with the Blue Devils for his second season in 2026, quelling rumors of an NFL draft entry....
The Blue Devils will be without three key starters in the Sun Bowl because of NFL aspirations, while their QB is making a decision....
Duke offensive tackle Brian Parker II is going to the NFL draft, foregoing his final season of eligibility with the Blue Devils....
Duke will play four ACC games at home and five on the road in the 2026 football season, the ACC announced Tuesday afternoon....
Duke defensive end Wesley Williams has accepted an invite to the East-West Shrine Bowl and will not return for the Blue Devils....
Breaking down some key points you'll need to know about Arizona State before Duke plays the Sun Devils in the Sun Bowl....
Breaking down how Duke's offensive players graded out in the ACC championship win against Virginia, using PFF analysis....
The Big J & Little J Show discusses Duke's ACC championship and the win against Virginia on Saturday night in Charlotte....
Dive into who graded well from Duke's defense in Saturday night's ACC championship victory against Virginia....
Duke coach Manny Diaz joined a Zoom on Sunday evening to discuss several topics, mostly about the Sun Bowl....
Duke running back Peyton Jones plans to enter the transfer portal after spending the past three seasons with the Blue Devils....
Duke is headed back to the Sun Bowl for the first time since 2014, and will play the same opponent -- Arizona State....