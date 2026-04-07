Darren Harris leaving Duke after two seasons

Darren Harris is leaving Duke after two seasons.

The sophomore guard is entering the transfer portal, his agency told On3’s Joe Tipton on Tuesday. This is the first day that the transfer portal is open.

Harris leaves Duke with two seasons of eligibility remaining and as the first player with a role in the rotation to leave via transfer in two years. After Duke’s Final Four season last year, the only transfer out of the program was reserve center Stanley Borden.

Harris played in 57 of Duke’s 77 games over the past two seasons. He went from playing 6.1 minutes across 21 games as a freshman to 9.7 minutes in 36 games this past season.

His role expanded this past season — but the 6-5, 195-pound guard struggled to establish a consistent role. A sharpshooter who needed to supply offense off of the bench, Harris made one 3-pointer in Duke’s last eight games of the season (against Clemson in the ACC Tournament).

In four NCAA Tournament games this year, he played a combined 18 minutes and was 0-for-4 from the field. His only other stats were an offensive rebound against Siena and a foul, also against Siena.

The Herndon, Va., native’s career high was 16 points against Notre Dame on Feb. 24. Harris helped Duke light up the Irish in a 44-point win that night — a few days removed from one of his two DNPs of the season, against Michigan in Washington.

Harris also had a 15-point game early in the season at Army, with a career-best five 3-pointers made. And he scored 11 points in a closer-than-anticipated game against Lipscomb in December.

He was the earliest commit of Duke’s loaded Class of 2024 — later joined by Isaiah Evans, Kon Knueppel, Cooper Flagg, Patrick Ngongba II and Khaman Maluach.