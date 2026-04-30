Duke adds coveted freshman Joaquim Boumtje-Boumtje to No. 1 class

Duke went across the ocean — and young — to scoop up its latest addition.

Joaquim Boumtje-Boumtje has committed to the Blue Devils.

Boumtje-Boumtje is a 6-11, 230-pounder who will join Duke for the upcoming season. He turns 17 at the end of May and won’t be eligible for the 2027 NBA draft, making it likely he spends at least the next two seasons at Duke.

The Blue Devils will add Boumtje-Boumtje to their freshman class that’s already No. 1 in the Rivals Industry Composite. He joins point guard Deron Rippey Jr., wing Bryson Howard, forward Cam Williams and center Maxime Meyer.

The 16-year-old is a lefty who has been playing with FC Barcelona’s U22 team. In 25 games of the Spain-U22 League, he averaged 15.7 points and 6.2 rebounds per game. Boumtje-Boumtje made 33 of 102 3-pointers (32.4%) and 71 of 90 free throws (78.9%).

Boumtje-Boumtje’s public recruitment by Duke has been swift. The Blue Devils’ link to the NBA legacy only became apparent in the past week.

He is the son of Ruben Boumtje-Boumtje, who was a second-round pick of the Trail Blazers in 2001 after playing at Georgetown. Boumtje-Boumtje played in 44 games across three seasons in the NBA, and had an overseas career of six years before retiring at 33.

Adding Joaquim Boumtje-Boumtje further bolsters a loaded Duke roster — and frontcourt — next season. Along with him and Williams entering the program, Duke picked up Belmont transfer Drew Scharnowski.

The Blue Devils are returning Patrick Ngongba II and Sebastian Wilkins from last year’s roster.