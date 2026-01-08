Duke adds QB with starting experience

Duke isn’t headed into next season with one quarterback on the roster who’s taken meaningful snaps in a college football game.

Ari Patu committed to the Blue Devils on Wednesday afternoon. He spent three seasons at Stanford and the past two at North Alabama. He has one season of eligibility remaining.

The 6-4, 220-pounder started one game for the Cardinal, back in 2021 as a freshman. Patu started seven games for FCS-level North Alabama across the past two seasons.

In the past two seasons with North Alabama, Patu has completed 96 of 182 (52.7%) of his passes for 1,055 yards. He’s thrown six touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He’s been dangerous as a rusher, with 285 yards and three touchdowns.

Duke’s only quarterback who’s taken meaningful snaps in line for next season’s roster is Darian Mensah. The transfer of Henry Belin IV means Duke’s depth behind Mensah was going to be Dan Mahan, who redshirted this season, incoming freshman Terry Walker III, and walk-on Lawrence Gardner (also redshirted this season).

Adding Patu provides a veteran voice and some insurance that if Mensah goes down, the Blue Devils have some experience to turn to.