Duke announces attendees for ACC Kickoff

Duke will bring three players to ACC Kickoff who played starring roles the last time the Blue Devils were in Charlotte.

Running back Nate Sheppard, tight end Jeremiah Hasley and linebacker Luke Mergott will represent Duke at the league’s preseason media event next month, along with coach Manny Diaz. ACC Kickoff starts July 15 at the Hilton Charlotte Uptown; Duke’s day of interviews isn’t until July 17, the event’s final day.

Between that trio, all three of Duke’s touchdowns and the game-sealing interception in last season’s 27-20 win over Virginia for the ACC championship are represented. Sheppard rushed for 97 yards and a score (along with five catches for 31 yards); Hasley caught two touchdown passes, including the 1-yard score on fourth down in overtime; and Mergott had the title-clinching interception on UVA’s first play of overtime.

Sheppard is a rising sophomore coming off a remarkable freshman season. He rushed for 1,132 yards and 11 touchdowns last season, adding 286 receiving yards and a score.

Hasley is a veteran leader of Duke’s offense, entering his fifth season in the program. He has 48 catches for 517 yards and eight touchdowns in his career, putting him four touchdowns short of Duke’s all-time record for touchdown catches by a tight end.

Mergott emerged as a strong linebacker last season after Nick Morris Jr. was lost for the season to an injury. He had 90 tackles, seven TFLs, two interceptions and two fumble recoveries last season.