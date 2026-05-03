Duke blown out by UNC in non-conference game

Duke played its first baseball game since losing a blowout to North Carolina last weekend.

The result and opponent were similar.

The Blue Devils lost 13-0 at UNC on Sunday in a non-conference game at Boshamer Stadium in Chapel Hill.

Duke (23-24) has lost 12 of its last 14 games, dating back to dropping a series finale against Louisville on April 4. It doesn’t get easier for Duke, which has a non-conference game against Queens on Tuesday night before playing three at Georgia Tech next weekend. The Yellow Jackets lead the ACC.

Peter Lemke (2-5) started for Duke and faced eight batters, retiring one of them. He was charged with all six of UNC’s first-inning runs, allowing four hits and three walks.

Three other Duke pitchers — Marcello Mastroianni, Jack Hedrick and Jack Feehery — each allowed two runs. Bennett LaPalm gave up an unearned run in his 1 2/3 innings of work. Drew Bryan was the only Blue Devils pitcher to record a scoreless appearance.

The Blue Devils had three hits, by Jake Lambdin, Kaden Smith and Collin Anderson. Duke’s batters struck out a combined 10 times in a game that ended in the seventh inning because of the 10-run rule.

UNC catcher Macon Winslow, who spent the previous two seasons at Duke, was 3-for-4 with five RBI to lead the Tar Heels’ offense.