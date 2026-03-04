Duke blows out Gardner-Webb in last game before ACC play

Duke is rolling into its first ACC weekend of the baseball season with a blowout win.

The Blue Devils beat Gardner-Webb 15-3 in a game shortened to seven innings on Tuesday at Jack Coombs Field.

Duke won 12 of 15 non-conference games before the start of ACC play. The Blue Devils play host to Notre Dame this weekend in the first of 10 three-game series.

The Blue Devils put up five-run innings in the first and sixth against the Runnin’ Bulldogs.

Kaden Smith had a two-run home run in the first inning. Tyler Albright and Adin Zorn had RBI hits in that inning, too.

In the sixth, three of Duke’s runs scored on wild pitches. Collin Anderson drove in a run with a triple and Duke’s last run scored on an error.

Duke had multi-hit games from Michael DiMartini (3-for-4), RJ Hamilton, Matthew Strand, Coltin Quagliano and Zorn (all two-hit games).

Jordan Regulski started on the mound for Duke. He gave up all three of Gardner-Webb’s runs, allowing five hits and two walks in his 3 2/3 innings.

Edward Hart (1-0) picked up the win for pitching 1 1/3 innings. Bryan Drew recorded a 1-2-3 inning, and David Boisvert and Roman DiGiacomo combined for a scoreless final inning.