Duke finishes the job against Tar Heels

DURHAM – Duke went into its rematch without one starter and lost another in the first half.

The Blue Devils still finished off the Tar Heels this time.

Duke beat North Carolina 76-61 on Saturday night, completing a second straight unbeaten season at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

The Blue Devils (29-2, 17-1 ACC) have won 32 straight home games and 39 of their last 41 games against ACC teams.

It wasn’t without early drama — and it was without Caleb Foster for the majority of this game.

Duke’s junior point guard landed awkwardly and suffered a right foot injury with a little less than five minutes left in the first half. He went to the locker room before halftime and returned to the bench in the second half with a walking boot on his right foot.

The Blue Devils adjusted without him. Riding the dependability of Cameron Boozer, with another double-double — 26 points and 13 rebounds — and the electricity of Dame Sarr, Duke opened up a 25-point lead in the second half.

Duke had a 16-0 run to take control of the game. The Blue Devils got 3s from four players — Cayden Boozer, Sarr, Maliq Brown and Isaiah Evans — during that burst.

Brown started and scored the most points of his two seasons with Duke. He had 15 points, nine rebounds and five steals.

It was essential.

Sophomore center Patrick Ngongba II was in break-glass-if-needed status for this one. He has an apparent right foot injury — the same one that hindered him in high school and to start his freshman season with Duke — and was listed as a game-time decision.

Duke had a 9-0 run to take a 24-13 lead after about 10 minutes. That was in the span that saw UNC go more than 5 minutes without scoring.

The Blue Devils didn’t hold them off of the scoreboard late in the first half, though.

The Tar Heels had an 8-0 run in a 38-second span near the end of the first half. That trimmed what was an 11-point lead to 35-32 with 1:48 before halftime.

Boozer scored on the next two possessions to regain some stability, and Duke took a 39-34 lead into the locker room at halftime.