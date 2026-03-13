Duke hangs on to beat FSU in ACC tournament

CHARLOTTE – Down to the wire and down to one shot that could’ve made Duke’s trip to Charlotte a short one.

The Blue Devils held on for an 80-79 win against Florida State in the quarterfinal of the ACC tournament on Thursday night.

Duke will face the winner between Thursday’s late game between North Carolina and Clemson.

FSU’s Robert McCray V had a shot at the buzzer to win it that just missed.

FSU (18-15) opened up an eight-point lead, at 59-51, seven minutes into the second half. The Blue Devils (30-2) couldn’t keep McCray out of the paint and he scored 10 of his 25 points in those first seven minutes after halftime.

Duke’s answer was emphatic — and why the Blue Devils will be playing Friday night.

Cameron Boozer went to work in the post to quell FSU’s run. He then made a 3-pointer off an offensive rebound. Isaiah Evans scored shortly after, making it a 7-0 run in less than two minutes.

Those were Duke’s top two scorers. Evans, a sophomore, with a career-best 32 points and Boozer with 23 points.

After FSU stopped that run, the Blue Devils compiled their 35th kill shot of the season (per EvanMiya). That was a 12-0 run that pushed the lead to 70-61.

This was a fast-paced game in the first half. FSU’s 36th and final possession saw McCray hit a floater in the final second to send the Seminoles into halftime leading 44-43.

That was the first time Duke trailed at halftime since the Jan. 6 game at Louisville.

Duke’s first half had some good aspects — outrebounding the Seminoles 26-11, Isaiah Evans hitting 22 points and 13 second-chance points.

But the problem areas were glaring. Duke had eight turnovers — more than what it’s averaged for the past three games — and FSU drained eight 3-pointers.