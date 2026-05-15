Duke has two games moved to Friday nights

Two of Duke’s ACC games in the upcoming football season have been pushed up to Friday nights.

Duke’s trip to Virginia for a rematch of last season’s ACC championship game will be played Oct. 23. And the Blue Devils’ home game against Clemson will be played Nov. 20.

Both schedule adjustments put the Blue Devils on accelerated clocks following big games, and for big ones.

Duke plays a home game against North Carolina on Oct. 17, and then goes to UVA. The Blue Devils’ game before playing Clemson is a trip to Miami.

Duke is coming off a nine-win season and its first ACC championship since 1989 — and first outright title since 1962. The Blue Devils have won a combined 35 games over the past four seasons and are entering Year 3 under Manny Diaz.

Virginia was 11-3 last season, a breakthrough for Tony Elliott in his fourth season coaching the Cavaliers. UVA won a regular-season meeting with Duke, and then the Blue Devils beat UVA 27-20 in overtime in Charlotte.

Clemson was 7-6 last season, one of the worst seasons in Dabo Swinney’s tenure that includes two national championships. That included a 46-45 home loss to Duke.