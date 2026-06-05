Duke headed to Florida for ACC-SEC Challenge

Duke is on the road with a rematch in the ACC-SEC Challenge.

The Blue Devils will play at Florida on Dec. 1 in the fourth annual ACC-SEC Challenge. The news was first reported by Jon Rothstein on Thursday night; the leagues are expected to release the matchups Friday morning.

It’s a rematch of last year’s thriller, a 67-66 win by Duke in Cameron Indoor Stadium.

And it’s a matchup of two perceived top-five teams entering the season. Duke has loaded up through retention and some key additions. Florida’s optimism for next seasons stems from bringing back its frontcourt trio of Thomas Haugh, Alex Condon and Rueben Chinyelu.

Duke will play the teams that have won the last four national championships. The Blue Devils play Michigan just before Christmas; Florida in this matchup; and Connecticut in Las Vegas before heading to Gainesville.

Duke hasn’t traveled for the ACC-SEC Challenge since the first season of it, when the Blue Devils went to Arkansas and lost 80-75. The Blue Devils have since won two high-profile matchups against Auburn and Florida at Cameron.

Here is Duke’s non-conference schedule as announced or reported so far:

– Nov. 5 – Coastal Carolina (reported)

– Nov. 10 – Michigan State (Champions Classic)

– Nov. 17 – Illinois

– Nov. 25 – vs. UConn (T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas)

– Dec. 1 – at Florida (ACC-SEC Challenge)

– Dec. TBD – vs. Georgia (Jimmy V Classic, Madison Square Garden, reported)

– Dec. 21 – vs. Michigan (Miami, reported)

– Feb. 20 – vs. Gonzaga (Little Caesars Arena, Detroit)

And as announced last week, here are Duke’s ACC matchups:

Home and away: UNC and Virginia.

Home only: California, Florida State, Miami, NC State, Notre Dame, Pitt, Stanford.

Road only: Boston College, Clemson, Georgia Tech, Louisville, SMU, Syracuse, Wake Forest.