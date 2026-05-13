Duke outslugs William & Mary for much-needed win

One mid-week win won’t cure everything that ails Duke’s baseball team.

It won’t hurt, though.

Duke beat William & Mary 14-9 on Tuesday night at Jack Coombs Field in the final non-conference game of the season.

The Blue Devils (24-28) entered this game having lost 16 of their last 18 games. They stormed to the lead with a six-run third inning and held on with the Tribe (21-29) scoring in each of the last five innings.

RJ Hamilton had the biggest hit of the night for Duke, a two-out grand slam in the third. He was 2-for-5 and also doubled.

Hamilton’s homer was one of four by the Blue Devils. Michael DiMartini hit a three-run shot in the sixth to boost Duke to a 12-5 lead. Tyler Albright and Collin Anderson hit solo homers.

Anderson was 3-for-4. DiMartini, Matthew Strand, Kaden Smith, Jake Lambdin and Hamilton all had two-hit games.

Duke used a five-man effort on the mound. Drew Bryan pitched the first four and allowed one run on two hits and two walks. Roman DiGiacomo (1-2) earned the win by pitching 1 1/3 innings, allowing four runs (one earned) on two hits and two walks.

Jack Feehery allowed one run in 1 2/3 innings; Caleb Anderson gave up a run in the eighth; and Aiden O’Connell gave up two runs in the ninth.