Duke picked as No. 1 overall seed, headed to Greenville

Duke is heading into the NCAA tournament atop the field.

The Blue Devils are the No. 1 overall seed and will head to Greenville, S.C., for the first and second rounds of the tournament. Duke is the 1-seed for the East Region.

The Blue Devils will play 16th-seeded Siena in the first round on Thursday. If they advance, they’ll play the winner of Ohio State-TCU on Saturday.

Other top seeds in the East Region are: Connecticut (2), Michigan State (3), Kansas (4), St. John’s (5), Louisville (6) and UCLA (7).

Duke wrapped up its 24th ACC championship on Saturday night with a 74-70 win against Virginia in Charlotte. The Blue Devils have won three of the last four ACC championships since Jon Scheyer took over as head coach.

That was a shorthanded-yet-impressive display in Charlotte. Duke won three games in the past three days, against Florida State, Clemson and UVA, while missing starting point guard Caleb Foster and starting center Patrick Ngongba II.

Scheyer said after Saturday night’s game that Foster “is going to be a little while still.” He said of Ngongba, “it’s a day-by-day thing to see how he can handle the next step and whether that soreness goes away,” and that he’s improving.

Here are a few nuts and bolts to keep in mind for the next week:

– Duke went 2-0 in its last NCAA tournament trip to Greenville. That was in 2022, Mike Krzyzewski’s final season, with wins over Cal State Fullerton (78-61) and Michigan State (85-76) in the first and second round, respectively.

– Duke is 7-1 in NCAA tournament games in the state of South Carolina.

– This is Duke’s 48th NCAA tournament appearance. It’s the fifth straight and 29th of the last 30 tournaments — there was no NCAA tournament in 2020 and the Blue Devils missed it in 2021.

– The Blue Devils have never fallen short of the Sweet 16 as a 1-seed. Eight of 15 times as a 1-seed, Duke has reached the Final Four.

– Four of the program’s five national championships came as a No. 1 seed (1992, 2001, 2010 and 2015). The Blue Devils were the No. 2 seed for their first national championship in 1991.

Did you enjoy this story? If so, subscribe to Devils Illustrated to read *every* in-depth, objective, substantive story. Click here, subscribe, and stop missing out!