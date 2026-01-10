Duke pulls out tight game against SMU

DURHAM – Nothing about this one was easy for Duke, even with SMU missing its senior point guard.

But the Blue Devils pulled out an 82-75 win against visiting SMU on Saturday at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

The dagger came with Duke (15-1, 4-0 ACC) leading by three and about 75 seconds left. As Duke did against Kansas, Florida and Michigan State, Isaiah Evans set an on-ball screen for Cameron Boozer and flared into an open 3-pointer.

Swish.

SMU (12-4, 1-2) cut the deficit to a one-score game three times in the last few times. Each time, with the third being Evans’ dagger, Duke scored on the ensuing possession.

Evans buried two 3s early in the second half, pushing the lead to 12. But Duke couldn’t pull away.

SMU never went away, though. The Mustangs kept pace by shooting a high percentage (15-for-26) in the first half. What held them back in the first 20 minutes were 14 turnovers.

They cut down on the turnovers in the second half, which is how they kept scoring while shooting a barely worse percentage (15-for-27).

Whatever vibes from Duke’s comeback thriller in Louisville on Tuesday night didn’t carry over into the start of this game.

SMU scored the first 11 points. The Blue Devils turned the ball over on their first two possessions, unable to complete passes.

Evans got Duke on the scoreboard with a 3-pointer after 2½ minutes. Duke closed the deficit quickly, first with an 11-2 run. And then with a 10-0 run that didn’t happen too quickly — with only made shot but an 8-for-10 clip on free throws.

The Blue Devils led for the last 11 minutes of the first half, stretching the lead to as much as 10.

Jaron Pierre Jr.’s buzzer-beating 3-pointer meant Duke took a six-point lead into halftime.

SMU played without starter Boopie Miller, who was a game-time decision. He is reportedly sick and was not on the Mustangs’ bench for the game.