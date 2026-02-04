Duke slogs through win over Boston College

DURHAM – Duke got up big early against Boston College. The Blue Devils won by 18 and other than the hot start, there wasn’t much to be thrilled with.

The Blue Devils won 67-49 over BC on Tuesday night at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

Duke (21-1, 10-0 ACC) didn’t make a 3-pointer in the second half and only outscored BC (9-13, 2-7) by three in the second half.

Cameron Boozer led Duke with 19 points and 12 rebounds, along with five steals.

The Blue Devils’ focus shifts to Saturday, obviously. First was putting away a BC team that’s only won two ACC games — but has also made things difficult for Virginia, Louisville and N.C. State.

Duke led by 15 at halftime, 42-27. The last two points of the half were the most emphatic — a thunderous one-handed dunk by Boozer in the last few seconds.

And that was essentially the last notable thing to happen here. Duke kept the lead above 12 for the whole second half but never pushed it past 20.

The Blue Devils shot 7-for-22 in the second half, along with a 0-for-7 clip from long range. After two turnovers in the first half, Duke had seven in the second half.

Duke scored the first 13 points of this game. Granted, it was the first 10 on the scoreboard until a review gave Boozer a 3-pointer on Duke’s first possession.

The Blue Devils scored 1.4 points per possession in the first half (unofficially). In their 22nd game, the 13-0 start to this game was Duke’s 25th kill shot of the season (EvanMiya).