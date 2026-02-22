Duke slugs out win over Michigan

WASHINGTON – One more time in a non-conference game, Duke proved what has been evident since the start of the season.

This group of Blue Devils is the tougher team.

Duke unseated Michigan with a 68-63 win on Saturday at Capital One Arena, outmuscling the top-ranked Wolverines in the most-anticipated regular-season game of the year.

Michigan (25-2) led for about half of the first half. Duke (25-2) went to the front in the second half and stayed there. But it wasn’t without drama at the end.

Cameron Boozer went more than 10 minutes without scoring in the second half. Part of that was the freshman star sitting on the bench with four fouls.

He scored seven in an 89-second span late. The middle possession was a 3-pointer off a kick-out from Caleb Foster to double Duke’s lead with 1:54 left.

Duke never trailed in the second half.

There were 13 lead changes and five ties in the first half. Everything about the start of this lived up to the billing of a big-time matchup between two of college basketball’s best teams.

Michigan’s largest lead of the first half was five; Duke’s was three. That eight-point blanket covered the first 20 minutes.

Boozer had nine points, four assists and three rebounds in the first half. Duke got a boost from Caleb Foster hitting 3s on back-to-back possessions. Before Saturday, he’d had multiple 3s in one of Duke’s last 12 games.

One of the biggest developments of the first half was Michigan center Aday Mara playing 6 minutes and picking up three fouls. His third one was drawn when Nikolas Khamenia went hard after an offensive rebound.

