Duke survives against Georgia Tech

DURHAM – A win is a win. That still rings true for Duke in its ACC opener against Georgia Tech.

But the Blue Devils’ 85-79 victory against the visiting Yellow Jackets on Wednesday at Cameron Indoor Stadium was more a survival than a conquest.

Duke (12-1) has won 24 straight home games and this was in doubt for most of the way. Georgia Tech (9-5) led for about 18 minutes of the game, Duke for about 16½.

The Yellow Jackets led by as much as seven early in the second half. Even after Duke reversed that into a 70-63 lead with eight minutes left, GT had two free throws and a Kowacie Reeves Jr. 3-pointer to make it a one-possession game again.

Duke closed things out by making its last five free throws in the final minute. Before those fell, the Blue Devils were 19-for-30 (63.3%) at the free-throw line.

Cameron Boozer made three of those final free throws and finished with a game-high 26 points and 12 rebounds. Isaiah Evans made the last two free throws and finished with 17 points.

Duke’s entire starting lineup scored in double figures. That included, for the first time, Cayden Boozer — the freshman point guard had 13 points and hit a clutch mid-range jumper with Duke leading by three and about 90 seconds left.

Caleb Foster had 12 points and Patrick Ngongba II had 11 points and nine rebounds.

Georgia Tech led 43-39 at halftime. That was after the Yellow Jackets shot 19-for-28. The only thing that really stopped GT from scoring were turnovers, of which they had 11 (and finished with 17).

Duke didn’t have the same issue. The Blue Devils had six turnovers in the first half. But they shot 11-for-30. After making three of five 3s to start the game, in the first four minutes, Duke made three 3s for the rest of the first half.