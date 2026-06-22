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Devils Illustrated Basketball

Duke to play Washington State in neutral-court game

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ConorONeill@ConorONeill_DI
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Duke's Jon Scheyer will be in his fifth season at the helm. (Cory Knowlton/Imagn Images)

The team Cedric Coward was going to play for and the last college team he actually played for will meet in the upcoming men’s basketball season.

Duke will play Washington State on Nov. 21 in Palm Desert, Calif., at Acrisure Arena, the program announced Monday morning.

The Blue Devils and Cougars have never played a men’s basketball game against each other. Shared history is recent, though, with Coward having committed to play for the Blue Devils after transferring from Washington State last year. He never made it to Durham, having remained in the NBA draft and being picked at No. 11 by the Grizzlies.

Washington State was 12-20 last season. The Cougars were 7-11 in the West Coast Conference, which was their landing spot after the collapse of the Pac-12. In two seasons of the WCC, the Cougars are a combined 15-21.

Acrisure Arena is home to minor league franchises of NBA (Coachella Valley Lakers) and NHL (Coachella Valley Thunderbirds) franchises. Its capacity is 11,000 and the building is less than four years old.

Here is Duke’s non-conference schedule as announced or reported so far:

– Nov. 5 – Coastal Carolina (reported)

– TBD – Army (return trip)

– Nov. 10 – Michigan State (United Center, Chicago, Champions Classic)

– Nov. 13 – SUIE (reported)

– Nov. 17 – Illinois

– Nov. 21 – vs. Washington State (Acrisure Arena, Palm Desert, Calif.)

– Nov. 25 – vs. UConn (T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas)

– Dec. 1 – at Florida (ACC-SEC Challenge)

– Dec. TBD – vs. Georgia (Jimmy V Classic, Madison Square Garden, reported)

– Dec. 21 – vs. Michigan (Miami, reported)

– Feb. 20 – vs. Gonzaga (Little Caesars Arena, Detroit)

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