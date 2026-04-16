Duke toppled by Liberty in mid-week clash 

Duke was toppled by Liberty on Tuesday night 17-7 in a mid-week baseball game.

The Blue Devils started off hot on offense but their pitching couldn’t hold on late as the game ultimately got away from them.

The Blue Devils put up a couple runs in the first inning with some contribution as Matthew Strand had a sacrifice-fly and Collin Anderson drove in another run to add to the tally early.

After each team added on a few runs, the Blue Devils took the leave six-to-five as Jake Lambdin slammed a two-run home run, followed up by an RBI single by Kaden Smith. Michael DiMartini gave the Blue Devils a lead as he was plunked with the bases loaded.

As the Flames took the lead back, 7-6, DiMartini tied the game back at 7-7, and that was all she wrote for the Blue Devils’ bats.

The Flames scored ten unanswered runs in the last three innings of the game to come out on top by a final score of, 17-7.

The Blue Devils move to 22-17 on the season. They’ll head to No. 24 Boston College this weekend for a three game series. All games will be available to watch on ACC Network Extra.