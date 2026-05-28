Duke’s ACC matchups, locations announced

Duke will play North Carolina and Virginia twice in the upcoming men’s basketball season.

The ACC released opponents and locations on Thursday morning. The Blue Devils will of course play UNC in Durham and Chapel Hill, and their other home-and-home foe in the ACC will be Virginia.

It’s the second straight season in which Duke’s repeat opponent will be the team it played for the ACC championship in the previous season. The Blue Devils beat Louisville for the 2025 crown, and then played the Cardinals twice last season.

Duke will not play Virginia Tech this season. Last season, Duke and Miami never played; they’ll meet in Durham this year.

This is the second season of the ACC having moved back to an 18-game schedule, downshifting from the 20-game slate that started with the 2019-20 season. The move was done with the intention of giving teams more freedom in non-conference scheduling, as a means to bolster the league’s metrics and get more teams into the NCAA tournament.

For one year, at least, it worked — the ACC went from four bids in 2025 to eight this past season. Granted, several other factors were in play to improve the league’s perception, like more programs dedicating more resources to player acquisition and three new coaches who took teams to the NCAA tournament.

The full ACC schedule will be announced at a later date. Last year, that date was Sept. 9.

Here is how Duke’s ACC matchups line up:

Home and away: UNC and Virginia.

Home only: California, Florida State, Miami, NC State, Notre Dame, Pitt, Stanford.

Road only: Boston College, Clemson, Georgia Tech, Louisville, SMU, Syracuse, Wake Forest.