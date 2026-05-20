Duke’s season ends as bullpen couldn’t hold up

CHARLOTTE — Duke’s season came to an end with a defeat against its former coach, Chris Pollard, and Virginia in the second round of the ACC tournament.

The No. 8 seed Cavaliers took down the No. 16 Blue Devils by a score of 6-4, thanks to a solid outing from former Blue Devil Henry Zatkowski.

This was a pitchers’ duel early, between Zatkowski and Aidan Weaver, who gave the Blue Devils 5 1/3 innings and nine strikeouts.

Weaver was dialed in, giving the Blue Devils (26-31) a good chance to win. But Duke’s offense scuffled a day after putting up 21 runs against N.C. State.

Pollard gave Weaver some well-deserved credit to start his post-game press conference.

“I want to give the opposing pitcher, Aidan Weaver, some credit,” Pollard said. “He pitched well today. He’s a tough young man, and I’m excited for his future and what he’s done this season.”

Junior lefty Marcello Mastroianni replaced Weaver in the sixth inning and that’s where the Blue Devils lost some ground.

Mastroianni faced five batters and allowed two RBI singles, and a two-run triple by Zach Jackson.

The Blue Devils’ offense was silent through the middle innings, as they couldn’t plate a run till the ninth inning.

A Tyler Albright home run in the ninth got the Blue Devils within two, but it was too little too late, as the Cavaliers’ bullpen closed out the game.

That brought an end to Corey Muscara’s first season at the helm in Durham.

The first year coach shared his “why” for coaching.

“I want to use coaching as a vehicle,” Muscara said. “I want these kids to be the best versions of themselves.”