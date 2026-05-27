Half of Duke’s game times, TV assignments announced

Duke will start its football season with plenty of afternoon kickoffs.

The ACC announced some game times and TV networks for the upcoming football season on Wednesday afternoon.

Duke’s first four games will all start at either 3:30 or 4 p.m. Those are home games against Tulane, Stanford and William & Mary, with a road trip to Illinois in the second game of the season. That game in Champaign, Ill., will be a 2:30 p.m. start in local time.

Along with the times and TV assignments for Duke’s first four games, its pair of Friday night games have set information, too.

Duke’s game at Virginia on Oct. 23 will be a 7 p.m. kickoff on ESPN. The Blue Devils’ home game against Clemson on Nov. 20 will be a 7:30 p.m. start, also on ESPN.

Here is Duke’s full schedule:

Sept. 5 – Tulane, 3:30 p.m. (ACC Network)

Sept. 12 – at Illinois, 3:30 p.m. (FS1)

Sept. 19 – Stanford, 4 p.m. (The CW)

Sept. 26 – William & Mary, 3:30 p.m. (ACC Network Extra)

Oct. 3 – OFF

Oct. 10 – at Georgia Tech

Oct. 17 – North Carolina

Oct. 23 – at Virginia, 7 p.m. (ESPN)

Oct. 31 – Boston College

Nov. 6 or 7 – at N.C. State

Nov. 14 – at Miami

Nov. 20 – Clemson, 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Nov. 28 – at Wake Forest