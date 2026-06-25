Isaiah Evans picked in second round by Timberwolves

Isaiah Evans had to wait an extra night to hear his name called in the NBA draft.

He didn’t have to wait long after the second round started.

Evans was picked with the third pick of the second round, 33rd overall, by the Brooklyn Nets. The pick was traded recently, though, and Evans will be headed to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The quick second-round pick ended a tumultuous 24 hours for Evans. He was in Barclays Center on Tuesday night for the first round; he did not attend the second round of the draft.

Evans went from averaging 6.8 points per game as a freshman to 15.0 in his sophomore season. His 3-point percentage was higher for Duke in the 2024-25 season (41.6%), but the 36.1% clip for his sophomore season was still a decent number on a higher volume of shots.

It can’t be understated how much Evans improved on the defensive end and as a multi-level scorer since the day he arrived at Duke. Before his 18-point first half outburst against Auburn, Evans had three DNPs early in his freshman season.