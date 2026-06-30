Kager Knueppel commits to Duke

Duke stayed in a familiar family for its first commit in the Class of 2027.

Kager Knueppel committed to the Blue Devils on Monday night, he announced via Twitter. He’s the first commit of the class and obviously the second family member to commit to Duke, following behind Kon Knueppel.

Kager was offered by Duke after the first EYBL session of the spring. He told Devils Illustrated afterward that he was “super excited” to be offered by the same program where his brother starred for a season, and that coach Jon Scheyer was his main point of contact in the recruitment.

At 6-10, Kager is a few inches taller than his brother. He’s scoring 16.5 points per game and shooting better than 50% in the EYBL circuit this season, playing for Team Herro.

Knueppel is the No. 44 player in the Rivals Industry Ranking. He held offers from Michigan, Purdue and Wisconsin, among others.

Knueppel’s commitment is the latest in a flurry of activity on the recruiting circuit for the Blue Devils. On Sunday, offers were announced for Rivals’ No. 1 player in the Class of 2027, Adan Diggs, and the top two players in the Class of 2028, AJ Williams and Colton Hiller. Before those offers were announced, Duke had two reported offers in future classes — to Knueppel and Beckham Black, a guard in the Class of 2027.