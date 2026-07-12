Lone Duke player taken in 8th round of MLB draft

Only one Duke player was picked in the MLB draft and it leaves open the possibility of some big returns.

Pitcher Aidan Weaver was taken in the eighth round by the Athletics, 231st overall. The signing bonus slot value of the pick is $245,800.

A couple of former Blue Devils were drafted a couple of rounds earlier. Kyle Johnson (174th overall) and Macon Winslow (190th) were picked in the sixth round by the Rays and Phillies, respectively. Both of them spent two seasons with Duke before transferring after Chris Pollard’s departure.

The slot values of both of their picks was north of $300,000.

The theme of this draft was how many players who could have been picked but actually might be Blue Devils next season. That much was certainly true Saturday.

Among the undrafted players who could have key roles next season are outfielders RJ Hamilton and Michael DiMartini, catcher Cider Canon, shortstop Jake Lambdin, and pitchers Aiden O’Connell, Marcello Mastroianni and Nate Brittain.

Undrafted players are still eligible to sign after the draft.