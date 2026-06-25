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Maliq Brown drafted by Spurs in second round

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ConorONeill@ConorONeill_DI
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Duke forward Maliq Brown smiles during ACC Tipoff. (Nell Redmond/ACC Photo)

The ACC’s best defensive player was drafted by the team with the best defensive player in the NBA.

Maliq Brown was picked in the second round of the NBA draft, 44th overall, by the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday night.

One of the few second-round picks that wasn’t part of a trade on Wednesday night, the selection means Brown is headed to the franchise that just lost in the NBA Finals and boasts a bright future around Victor Wembanyama.

Brown spent two seasons at Duke, having transferred from Syracuse. He was the ACC defensive player of the year for this past season.

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