Manny Diaz agrees to contract extension with Duke

Manny Diaz has agreed to a contract extension that will keep at Duke as its football coach through the 2032 season, Duke announced Thursday afternoon.

“Manny Diaz is exactly the right leader at exactly the right time for Duke University,” athletics director Nina King said through a news release. “His clear vision for Duke football, deep understanding of our student-athletes and strong alignment with campus and athletics leadership have positioned us for sustained success in the years ahead.

“We are incredibly proud to have him leading the Blue Devils, and with his passion, integrity and expertise, Duke football will continue to pursue excellence on and off the field well into the future.”

Diaz is entering his third season at the helm of the Blue Devils. In his first two years, Duke has gone 18-9 with an ACC championship — the program’s first since 1989, and first outright title since 1962.

The past two seasons of nine wins each marks only the second time in program history Duke has won at least nine games in back-to-back seasons. The other was a combined 19 wins in 2013-14.

With last year’s Sun Bowl victory, Diaz became the fourth coach in program history to win a bowl game. He joined Eddie Cameron, Bill Murray, David Cutcliffe and Mike Elko as head coaches at Duke to win a bowl game.

Duke is 6-0 under Diaz against in-state ACC rivals, having swept through North Carolina, N.C. State and Wake Forest for the past two seasons.