Nikolas Khamenia leaving Duke via transfer portal

A second player from Duke’s rotation is leaving via transfer portal.

Nikolas Khamenia will leave the Blue Devils, according to On3’s Joe Tipton. The 6-8, 215-pounder played in every game this past season for Duke.

Khamenia has three seasons of eligibility remaining.

He was a valuable part of Duke’s rotation this season, playing nearly 20 minutes per game despite only starting five times. Khamenia scored a season-high 14 points three times, including Duke’s 73-61 win against Clemson in the ACC Tournament semifinal.

He averaged 5.7 points and 3.3 rebounds per game. Khamenia had 39 assists and 30 turnovers and shot 34% (35-for-103) from 3-point range.

Khamenia was a 4-star recruit, the No. 16 player, per the Class of 2025 Rivals Industry Ranking. The Los Angeles native is expected to be pursued by West Coast programs; UCLA was a finalist in his high school recruitment.

Khamenia and Darren Harris, who announced his intentions on Tuesday, are Duke’s only announced exits so far.

Stay up to date on Duke’s roster movements right here:

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