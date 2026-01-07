Que’Sean Brown entering transfer portal

Duke will lose a key piece of its offensive attack from this past season. Que’Sean Brown is entering the transfer portal.

Brown was second on the team in catches (64) and yards (846) this past season, with five touchdowns. He had an outstanding game in Duke’s 42-39 win in the Sun Bowl, putting up 10 catches and a career-best 178 yards and two touchdowns. He had the go-ahead touchdown on a 17-yard pass with 2:10 left in the game.

The 5-8, 165-pounder was a redshirt sophomore this past season. He’ll have two seasons of eligibility remaining.

Brown’s departure is arguably the most significant portal departure for the program in two seasons. An in-state recruit of the previous coaching staff, his development saw him go from 41 catches and 445 yards in the 2024 season to becoming an electric, big-play slot receiver this past season.

This creates a big hole in the slot position for Duke’s offense. In-house candidates to fill that role are Jayden Moore, who played sparingly this past season, or receivers who redshirted this season or an incoming freshman.