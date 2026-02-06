Report: Harland Bower leaving Duke’s staff

One of the only two position coaches to stay at Duke through its most-recent coaching change is leaving for the NFL.

Harland Bower has taken a position coach job with the Baltimore Ravens, according to a report from Pete Thamel of ESPN. He is set to be the Ravens outside linebackers coach.

Bower has been Duke’s defensive ends coach for the past four seasons. He arrived with Mike Elko and, along with receivers coach Zohn Burden, remained through the coaching change to Manny Diaz.

The 37-year-old Bower obviously played an instrumental role in the development of two potential draft picks coming up this spring. Both Vincent Anthony Jr. and Wesley Williams have a chance to be drafted after spending the past four years under Bower’s tutelage.

Duke’s defensive ends position for next season faces a challenge in replacing their production and leadership. The Blue Devils did not add a defensive end in the transfer portal but don’t lack options. Among players who could emerge next season are Kevin O’Connor, Bryce Davis, Tyshon Reed and Kobe Smith (pending recovery from injury in the Sun Bowl).

If true, Bower would be joining a new staff assembled in Baltimore. Jesse Minter replaced John Harbaugh last month.

Earlier this week, the Ravens announced a few staff additions — one of them being former Duke defensive coordinator Tyler Santucci. He’s the Ravens new inside linebackers coach, putting him in close proximity of working with Bower.

