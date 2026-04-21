Sebastian Wilkins will return after redshirting

Sebastian Wilkins is still a part of Duke’s future plans.

The forward who redshirted this past season is returning for next season, the program announced Tuesday afternoon. Because Wilkins didn’t play in a game this past season, he still has all four seasons of eligibility left.

The 6-8, 220-pounder was a late addition to Duke’s Class of 2025. Wilkins reclassified to enter college a year early, coming from famed New England prep school Brewster Academy. He was the No. 60 player in the Rivals Industry Ranking.

What little we saw of Wilkins came in the Blue-White scrimmage at the end of Countdown to Craziness. He scored six points, including the game-ending 3-pointer. In Duke’s 25-point exhibition win against UCF, he played 10 minutes and scored five points, with two steals. He played two minutes in the exhibition at Tennessee, with a missed shot and a foul.

Two games into the season, coach Jon Scheyer announced Wilkins would redshirt.

Wilkins is the third player whose return has been announced since the season ended. Point guard Cayden Boozer and center Patrick Ngongba II have had their returns announced in the past few days, as Duke’s roster comes into focus.