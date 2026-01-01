Terry Moore transferring from Duke

Duke didn’t have Terry Moore all season because of a torn ACL suffered in last season’s Gator Bowl.

Duke won’t have Moore next season because he’s leaving the Blue Devils.

Moore announced Thursday that he’s entering the transfer portal. He’ll have one season of eligibility remaining, having played in his first three seasons in Durham and taking a medical redshirt for this past one.

The safety was a missing link in Duke’s defense this past season. Moore had a breakout season in 2024 with 71 tackles, seven TFLs, four interceptions, two fumbles forced and 10 passes defended. His overall grade on Pro Football Focus, 90.1, for last season was the best of any power-conference safety.

But in the Gator Bowl, Moore suffered a torn ACL while returning an interception.

This season started with optimism from coach Manny Diaz that Moore would return, possibly for the second half of the regular season. But Moore was never medically cleared to return.

Moore was a running back for his first season at Duke, in 2022. He transitioned to safety and had 43 tackles and 2½ sacks, with two PBUs, in 2023.