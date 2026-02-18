Trent Harris joins Duke as defensive ends coach

Duke is adding an assistant coach who played under Manny Diaz at Miami.

Trent Harris is the Blue Devils’ new defensive ends coach. He replaces Harland Bower, who recently left for a job with the Baltimore Ravens.

Harris has coached outside linebackers at Illinois for the past two seasons. He was assistant linebackers coach in 2024 and ascended to the head of the position group for this past season.

Harris played at Miami from 2014-17. Diaz was the Hurricanes’ defensive coordinator for Harris’ last two seasons with Miami.

Harris had a seven-year professional career before joining the Illini. He was in the NFL from 2018-22, in the XFL in ’23 and the UFL in ’24.

This was the second position coach change to Duke’s staff since the season ended. Running backs coach Chris Foster left for Florida to join Jon Sumrall’s staff; he was quickly replaced by Rodney Freeman II.