Walker Eget’s waiver approved for additional season

The paperwork cleared for Walker Eget to suit up for Duke’s football team in 2026.

According to a source close to the program, Eget’s waiver for an additional season of eligibility has been approved by the NCAA.

Eget spent five seasons at San Jose State. He played in one game in the 2021 season, three games in ’22, and did not play in the ’23 season. The 6-3, 225-pounder spent the past two seasons as SJSU’s starter.

Eget’s medical redshirt is for the ’21 season. Because he played less than four games in ’22, that’s also a redshirt season.

Eget threw for 3,051 yards and 17 touchdowns, with nine interceptions, last season. He had a six-game stretch with 15 touchdowns and no interceptions this past season, averaging 352.5 yards in each of those games.

But in Eget’s last three games for the Spartans, he threw six interceptions without a touchdown.

The 6-3, 225-pounder tore his ACL in Oct. 2024 and played through the injury until he underwent surgery after this past season.

Duke had a pressing and obvious need for a quarterback.

After leading Duke to an ACC championship, Darian Mensah bailed in the eleventh hour of the transfer portal window. He landed at Miami — along with Duke’s top receiver last year, Cooper Barkate — after a legal battle ensued, which ended after about 10 days.

Duke’s backup for the past couple of years, Henry Belin IV (Missouri State), entered the portal before Mensah’s exit.

Eget will join a roster that has three other scholarship quarterbacks heading into next season. Ari Patu transferred in and played sparingly at Stanford, and started a handful of games at North Alabama. The other two scholarship QBs, redshirt freshman Dan Mahan and freshman Terry Walker III, have not taken a snap in college football.

