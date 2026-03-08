Weekend recap: Duke drops two of three against Notre Dame

Duke lost its first of 10 ACC series this weekend, dropping two of three games to Notre Dame.

It’s not the best of starts to league play for the Blue Devils (13-5, 1-2 ACC). But there are signs of encouragement, such as losing a lopsided game on Friday night and battling back to even the series on Saturday.

It also comes with the announcement on Thursday that Duke will be without catcher Cider Canon for at least eight weeks.

Here are quick recaps of each game this weekend:

Notre Dame 10, Duke 4

On Friday night, the Blue Devils couldn’t muster much success against Notre Dame ace Jack Radel, while the Irish chased Duke’s Friday night starter Aidan Weaver before he could finish five innings.

Weaver (3-1) went 4 2/3, giving up five runs on six hits. He gave up one run in the third inning and then was chased from the game in Notre Dame’s five-run fifth.

Duke’s only run in Radel’s seven innings of work was Michael DiMartini’s solo home run in the seventh. Radel (2-1) allowed four hits and two walks, with nine strikeouts.

Each of Duke’s three relievers — Marcello Mastroianni, Caleb Anderson and Edward Hart — allowed at least one run.

Duke’s other runs came on Matthew Strand’s two-run homer and a solo blast by Bobby Marsh, both in the bottom of the ninth.

Duke 6, Notre Dame 5

On Saturday, the Blue Devils evened the series with a walk-off winner.

Duke was down two in the bottom of the ninth. Coltin Quagliano hit a one-out double; Collin Anderson reached on an error; and Duke got a run with a fielder’s choice to make a 5-4 deficit and bring the Blue Devils down to their final out.

RJ Hamilton’s two-out triple tied the game and after a walk to Tyler Albright, Kaden Smith won the game with an infield single.

Smith also had a triple in the first to drive in the game’s first run. Duke’s other runs came on solo homers by Strand in the fourth and Jake Lambdin in the seventh.

Ben Dean (3-0) earned the win by pitching the last 1 1/3. He was the last part of a three-man bullpen effort that combined for 5 2/3 innings, in which he, Peter Lemke and Aiden O’Connell allowed one run on one hit, with four walks and nine strikeouts.

Notre Dame 2, Duke 0

On Sunday, Duke’s 18th game of the season was the first time it was shut out.

The Blue Devils had seven hits and five walks but couldn’t push across a run. All 12 runners were left on base, including Duke leaving the bases loaded in the seventh and eighth innings. The game ended with Duke leaving two aboard.

Ty Uber kept Duke off the scoreboard to start the game, with 5 2/3 innings. Dylan Singleton and Eli Thurmond combined for 2 2/3 innings in relief. Noah Rooney ended the game with a strikeout.

All seven of Duke’s hits were singles. Hamilton had the only multi-hit game, going 2-for-4.