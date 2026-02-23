Weekend recap: Duke goes 3-1 against Milwaukee 

Duke improved to 7-2 in the baseball season as they won three of four against Milwaukee this weekend.

In a weekend where the Blue Devils scored 42 runs, there was no shortage of offense at Jack Coombs Field.

Here are quick recaps of each game this weekend:

Duke 20, Milwaukee 3

On Friday, the Blue Devils scored 20 for first time since 2024.

Pitcher Aidan Weaver started and snagged his second win of the season pitching five innings, allowing just two hits striking out nine.

Tyler Albright had a big day at the plate in the offensive slugfest. He had three RBI.

Adin Zorn also added to the Blue Devils’ big day at the plate. He had two hits and two runs as the Blue Devils smoked Milwaukee.

Duke 10, Milwaukee 8

In the first game on Saturday, Tommy Nochowitz got the ball for the Devils and he didn’t have his best stuff.

In three innings, Nochowitz gave up three hits, five walks, six runs and four strikeouts.

The Blue Devils’ bullpen held it down for the rest of the game as the bats got going.

Leadoff hitter Jake Lambin boosted the team ahead as he finished the day with two hits and three runs.

Albright also had two hits and two RBI in the two-run win.

Milwaukee 9, Duke 6

In the second game on Saturday, the Blue Devils were still struggling a bit on the mound as they had to unload the bullpen all weekend against Milwaukee.

Ben Dean started for the Devils, and gave the team 4 2/3 innings, seven hits and three earned runs. He also had four walks and six strikeouts.

This was a little bit of a slower game offensively for the Blue Devils as they left nine on base and dropped their first game of the series.

Duke 6, Milwaukee 1

In Sunday’s series finale, the Blue Devils got four shutout innings from Andy Leon, in which he struck out seven. It was a big day for the well-experienced graduate transfer.

Centerfielder Adam Troch got his bat going in the last game of the series for the Blue Devils, totaling two hits and one RBI.

It was a solid three-win weekend for the Blue Devils, as they travel to Wilmington to face UNCW for their first road game of the season on Tuesday.