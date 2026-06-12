2027 ATH Franklon Evans talks BC commitment

Franklon Evans – a 2027 athlete out of Lake Highlands in Texas – was one of many to commit last week after visiting the campus.

Evans had offers from BC, North Texas and Alcorn State. I spoke with him a day or so after the commitment to see why he chose BC seemingly still early in the process. Here’s our full exchange:

What made BC the right fit for you?

“The academics, the culture, and just how easy it is to connect with the players already there.”

What stood out about the campus compared to others you’ve visited?

“I would say the campus is just different compared to most campuses, as well as how it looks.”

What was the message from the staff in terms of what they’re building? What was dealing with the new staff like?

“A message from the staff is how they plan on helping me develop, but most importantly the biggest message was the ‘more.’ As in there is more than just football and what would I do after football? How would they help? I like the new staff, it was easy dealing with them.”

What was ultimately the biggest factor that led to the decision?

“The biggest factor for my decision was the meetings I had with the coaches, especially Coach Ruth.”

What should BC fans know about you?

“The Boston College fans should know that I will be a game-changing player.”