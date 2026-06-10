2027 ATH Franklon Evans commits

Texas athlete Franklon Evans was one of a handful of guys to make a commitment to BC official on Tuesday.



Evans – listed at 6’1,” 210 lbs. out of Lake Highlands High School, home of the Wildcats- had over 1,000 scrimmage yards and 18 touchdowns last season. The Hudl tape shows an extremely versatile guy on both sides of the ball. On offense, he’s used all over the place…slot, backfield, out wide, doesn’t matter. He’s a weapon. On defense while playing safety, he shows ball hawking skills, coverage skills and physicality.



BC initially offered Evans on May 19th. He was in town last weekend for an official visit. Evans had offers from BC, North Texas and Alcorn State.

Evans is the 12th commit so far in the class of 2027, with more coming this week.