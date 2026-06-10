Another 2027 commit as Elijah Goins joins the Eagles

Elijah Goins is on board.

The 2027 safety and return man out of Michigan officially announced his commitment with a video on Monday.

The soon-to-be senior for the Dakota Cougars had 19 offers from big time programs, including BC, Michigan State, USC, Wisconsin, Missouri, Tennessee and Purdue.

The first two clips on his Hudl film are of explosive kick off returns for a touchdown. But, when you continue watching, you see his ability as a run defender coming down to a lay a hit and fill a gap. You also see his ability to come flying off the edge on a blitz, get through a block and get to the quarterback.

There’s speed and explosiveness there that – especially having seen a guy like KP Price thrive in this defense – makes me think he could be a really good fit.